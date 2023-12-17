Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, affirms his dedication to ensuring the swift approval of the N2.246 trillion 2024 budget for Renewed Hope, aiming for completion before January.

Obasa made this pledge in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Eromosele Ebhomele in Lagos on Saturday.

The speaker shared this information while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made an official visit to the ongoing three-day budget retreat for Lagos lawmakers and legislative workers in Abuja.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, presented the Lagos state 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope of N2.246 trillion to the state House of Assembly.

The budget included a total revenue of N1.848 trillion, with deficit financing amounting to N398.28 billion.

According to Obasa, the lawmakers’ retreat was convened with the primary goal of passing the budget before January 1, 2024.

“We are working on the 2024 budget and that is why we are here. I want to assure you that we will do our best to return the approved budget to you as soon as possible.

“It is going to be a New Year present to you and the people of Lagos,” the speaker said.

What the governor is saying

On his part, Sanwo-Olu commended the lawmakers as the finest among their peers in other state assemblies.

He also expressed appreciation for their role in elevating the standard of legislative excellence nationwide.

“You see, what Lagos state is doing shows that we are leading the way for other states to copy. We show the way in legislative, executive and judiciary affairs.

“This is an avenue for you to bond, interact, appreciate one another and effectively do the job that the people of Lagos have asked us to do.

“There is the talk around town that we have a big budget but I also tell them it is because we are big people in the state.

“I appreciate the fact that you have huge responsibility and I pray to God Almighty to give you the ability and courage to do the work dispassionately.

“Whatever the outcome is, you can rest assured that the governor will stand by it and work with you,” he said.

More Insights

Describing the governor as a leader, brother and performer, Obasa noted that Sanwo-Olu had always supported the assembly in carrying out its legislative functions.

Obasa thanked the governor for a harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislative in the state.

“We also thank you for not being like other governors who seal up the assembly complex or who remove roofs of assembly buildings.

“That is why Lagos is great and the Lagos assembly is above the common standards of excellence,” he said.