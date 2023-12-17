The National Labour Congress (NLC) has debunked the report that the union is about to embark on a nationwide strike from Monday, December 18 (tomorrow) across the country.

Describing the report as “fake news”, the Head of Information and Public Affairs of the body, Benson Upah, said no notice has been issued by the union that it will commence any strike tomorrow.

According to Upah, the news is false, and Nigerian workers are advised to ignore it.

He said,

“It has been brought to our attention a notice of a strike action (purportedly signed by the General Secretary of NLC and Secretary General of TUC, Comrades Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, respectively) to commence tomorrow, Monday, December 18 across the country.

“We want to reassure Nigerians that this notice did not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period.

“Accordingly, concerned Nigerians are advised to ignore this notice. It is fake.”

Backstory

Earlier on Friday, some media reported that the organized union is set to embark on an industrial action as a result of the World Bank’s proposal to increase the price of fuel to N750 per liter.

It was reported that organized labor issued a warning to the federal government to commence a nationwide strike if the proposal is granted.

Accordingly, Benson Upah, NLC’s Head of Information, has denied the report that any such warning was issued to the federal government, adding that the labor union has no intention to embark on any strike on Monday.

He further said that Nigerians should ignore the news report, describing it as “fake news.