The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has officially unveiled a Central Library Complex at Bauchi State University, Gadau, with a staggering investment of N1 billion.

The inauguration took place on Friday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Arc. Sonny Echono, the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the project, highlighting that its approval was secured under the umbrella of the Years 2017-2019 merged annual intervention.

Represented by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Olajide Babatunde, Echono underscored the university’s longstanding partnership with TETFUND, dating back to its enlistment as a beneficiary in 2012.

Over the years, TETFUND has allocated a substantial N17.3 billion specifically for infrastructure-related interventions at the university. Echono commended the efficient utilization of these funds, emphasizing that approximately 97% of the allocated funds had already been accessed and deployed judiciously to enhance the campus infrastructure.

Echono assured that TETFUND is committed to sustaining and improving its interventions, fostering a conducive environment for government-owned tertiary institutions to undertake impactful projects, thereby enhancing their global competitiveness.

Hon. Aliyu Misau, a Member of the House Committee on TETFUND, highlighted additional initiatives, disclosing that the Fund had sponsored 100 lecturers for Ph.D. programs in both foreign and local institutions at a cost of N955 million. Further, 143 lecturers were supported in pursuing Master’s Degrees, with a financial commitment of N359 million.

Professor Fatima Tahir, the Vice Chancellor of Bauchi State University, expressed gratitude for TETFUND’s unwavering support, both financially and logistically. She acknowledged the pivotal role played by TETFUND in turning the dream of the Central Library Complex into reality, emphasizing the profound impact on the institution’s future.

“In extending our deepest gratitude to the federal government of Nigeria and TETFUND, we recognize their commitment to education and their belief in the transformative power of knowledge,” Prof. Tahir stated in her address.