The Kaduna State College of Education has received N550 million from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Sonny Echono, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, shared this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Kaduna State Government, led by Governor Uba Sani, at the fund’s headquarters in Abuja.

Echono mentioned that the disbursement exceeded regular allocations. Additionally, he revealed that TETFund provided N500 million to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Nairametrics learns that this funding aims to finalize a project and establish the university as a centre of excellence.

How the funds will be utilized

Echono described Kaduna as one of the states where the fund has enjoyed the most support.

He said that the same amount was also given to Kaduna State University to complete some projects in its Kafanchan campus, adding that the Fund would expedite action to complete some projects in the university that earlier had challenges.

The TETFund boss assured the state government that one of the public tertiary institutions in the state would benefit from the TETFund special high-impact intervention in 2024, after the cycle of six years since the state last benefited.

He further pledged to look into the appeal lodged by the state governor to assist the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, in expanding its programs through the building of a faculty of agriculture.

He said,

“This year already, we made some special allocations beyond the normal allocations that all institutions get. ABU Zaria for example, again, not only was recognized as a centre of excellence, where we want to have a special centre in the area of education, but we also gave them some additional funds about 500 million to complete one project”.

“The same amount was also given to Kaduna State University to complete some projects in your Kafanchan campus.

“The College of Education you mentioned, that had the issue of security, I can confirm to you that in a matter of weeks ago, or some days ago, we released N550 million to them to address the issue of security; that’s the Kaduna State College of Education in Gidan Waya”.

“There is a sequence that we designed for the special high-impact projects on a zonal basis, and I know the Hon commissioners have been following. So, saying that next year should be the turn of Kaduna State”.

“I think the last time we were there was 2019 and we have a recycling of five years. We do it one per state. There’s equity in what we do here that when a state benefits, from a particular zone, it goes to other states before it comes back to that state”.

“Especially when we had the Northwest zone with the unfair decision of having seven states. So, what we try to do is to address that by limiting it to six to have some degree of parity. So that cycle I think Kadana State should be coming on board now for special high impact,” he said.