The Imo State House of Assembly has approved the state’s N592 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2024 fiscal year.

The bill successfully passed its Second and Third Readings during the plenary session on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Named the “Budget of Renewed Economic Growth,” the budget allocates N101.99 billion, constituting 17%, for recurrent expenditure, and N491.200 billion, representing 83%, for capital expenditure.

Addressing the bill, Majority Leader Mr. Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC-Owerri West) emphasized that it would facilitate numerous developmental projects for the benefit of the state.

Onyemaechi praised the governor’s prudent spending of the 2023 budget, particularly in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads.

He urged fellow lawmakers to expedite the bill’s passage, emphasizing its importance. Supporting the bill, Mr Chisom Ojukwu (APC), representing the Nkwerre constituency, and Chair of the Standing Committee on Budget and Appropriation, commended the governor for ensuring the responsible use of the state’s resources.

Similarly, Mr Chigozie Nwaneri (APC-Oru East), the House Committee Chairman on Works, highlighted that the budgeted funds for the Ministry of Works would lead to the completion of capital projects across all Local Government Areas.

Also, Mr. Innocent Ikpamezie (APC), representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, stressed the need for members to ensure adherence to budget provisions through diligent oversight.

After considering the bill in the committee of the whole, the Speaker, Mr. Chike Olemgbe (APC-Ihitte Uboma), ruled in favour of its passage following the Third Reading and voted in favour.

During the plenary session, Mr. Ugochukwu Amuchie (PDP), the representative for Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, was sworn in.

The Appeal Court had declared Amuchie as the rightful winner of the Assembly poll held on February 25, leading to his assumption of office and succeeding Mr. Eddy Obinna of the APC.

Backstory

Governor. Hope Uzodinma had earlier in the week presented an N592.2 billion appropriation bill to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.