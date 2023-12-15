Gill Lever OBE has been appointed as the new British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Abuja, Nigeria, succeeding her namesake, Ms. Gill Atkinson.

The announcement from the British High Commissioner highlighted Gill Lever’s extensive diplomatic career, including roles in Romania, India, and Japan.

Before her current position, she served as the UK Deputy Head of Mission to Juba, South Sudan, from 2022 to 2023.

Nairametrics learnt that Gill Lever held key roles at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in London, such as Head of Overseas Health and Welfare.

In the UK, she has worked in a diverse range of roles including as Head of the Peacekeeping Team in the UN Department, Deputy Head of Southeast Asia Department and as a Human Resources Business Partner.

Notably, she was honoured with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2021 for her contributions to the Health and Welfare and British Nationals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Gill has engaged in voluntary work, establishing child drowning prevention programs and fundraising for women’s and children’s projects in Vietnam.

The statement concludes by noting that Gill is married to Giles, and they have two children.

What she said

To mark her arrival, Gill Lever said:

“I am delighted to be back in Nigeria. I was posted to Abuja 10 years ago….and have such fond memories. I always knew I’d be back!

“I am excited about my new role as Deputy High Commissioner. I look forward to working with the talented High Commission team in Abuja, with colleagues in Lagos and our other smaller posts across our Nigeria network, to deepen the special relationship between our two proud countries.”