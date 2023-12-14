The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, and the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu joined other stakeholders to celebrate Unilever Nigeria for its centenary anniversary commemoration held in Lagos.

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, led the way, lauding the dedication of Unilever Nigeria to social responsibility initiatives, such as educational programs and environmental sustainability projects, which have made positive differences in the lives of Nigerians.

He highlighted the relevance of Unilever saying,

“The presence of Unilever Nigeria has spurred socioeconomic developments in Ogun State, which has its largest factory in Nigeria.

Through its operations, it is enhancing the local capabilities of our people with the right skills to add value to themselves and the country.

We will continue to foster and improve the ease of doing business in our state to spur more developments by manufacturers like Unilever Nigeria.” He said.

Also speaking at the event, the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment (CCT&I), Lagos State, Folasade Ambrose-Medebem, who represented the governor of Lagos State, said, Ogun, Lagos Governors applaud Unilever Nigeria on the centenary anniversary.

Other guests present at the event included the Deputy British High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, Dutch Consul-General. Michel Deelen, members of the Unilever Board led by the Chairman, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, the Unilever Nigeria Leader Team led by Tim Kleinebenne, and other critical stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Commending Unilever for the milestone achievements that have made the company the longest-serving manufacturing British company in Nigeria, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter said,

“There are still many opportunities to invest in Nigeria across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure development, financial services, education, agriculture, technology and more.

We would like to see more UK businesses setting up here in the long term to increase our bilateral trade ties and mutual prosperity.”

The Chairman of Unilever Nigeria PLC, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, in a celebratory mood, expressed his delight to have been a part of the success stories of the longest-standing manufacturing company in Nigeria.

“Unilever Nigeria has a rich history of innovation and has played a significant role in developing Nigeria’s economy and society.

The company is committed to making sustainable living commonplace and is working to reduce its environmental impact and improve the lives of its employees and the communities it serves.

Unilever Nigeria is proudly a Nigerian company committed to continuing to invest in and support the country’s future.” He said,

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne, reinforced the commitment of Unilever to Nigeria, saying that

“Unilever Nigeria’s remarkable journey of a hundred years signifies our unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, interest, and passion to remain in Nigeria for the long haul.

We are here to stay. We are the future and a force for good through our brands and operations.”

As Unilever Nigeria celebrates its centenary, the company looks forward to a future of continued growth, sustainability, and positive impact with a commitment to continue working with its partners to build a brighter future for Nigerians.

In the next hundred years, the company will continue to harness the power of its people, brands, and partnerships to tackle the most pressing issues and make sustainable living commonplace.

