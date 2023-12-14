The Federal Government has dismissed all directors of civil aviation agencies in the country following the sacking of the chief executive officers of the same organizations.

Recall yesterday that Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu sacked six Managing Directors and Directors-General of parastatals in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The list of affected directors includes various key entities within the aviation sector. The directors of these organizations are among those facing changes or challenges.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority are all part of the entities affected by recent developments.

Subsequently, in a statement on Thursday the Federal Government, through Minister Festus Keyamo of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has mandated the immediate handover of duties by all impacted directors to the most senior officers in their respective directorates.

The statement was signed by a spokesperson for the minister, Odutayo Oluseyi.

What the federal government is saying

The government stated that the action is geared towards restructuring the aviation sector, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to provide a secure and streamlined air travel experience for Nigerians.

The statement reads:

“Following the change in the leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the Aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President, I am directed to inform all directors of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.”

However, the federal government also noted that Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers are not affected by this directive.

“I am also to inform all the agencies’ Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers that they are not affected by this directive.

“All affected directors are to ensure strict compliance, please,” the statement added.

The affected agencies include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).