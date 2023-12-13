President Bola Tinubu has announced the removal of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). He has been replaced by Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, who will now serve as the substantive Managing Director of the agency.

This was disclosed in a statement by the presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday.

The president also removed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Adetunji. He is to be replaced by Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk.

In addition, the president approved the removal of Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru who is to be replaced by Mr. Alex Badeh Jr. as the substantive Director-General.

Furthermore, President Bola Tinubu approves the commencement of a diligent process to be conducted by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to recruit a substantive Vice-Chancellor and other principal officers of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU).

The directive, according to the President, takes immediate effect.