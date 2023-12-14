The global roofing market is on track to reach a value of $342.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Looking ahead, the market’s prospects appear even more impressive, with projections suggesting a significant increase to $197.6 billion in 2023.

This was according to a recent analysis conducted by We Market Research seen by Nairametrics.

According to the report, the remarkable growth trajectory is underpinned by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% expected between 2024 and 2033.

Increase in renovation and repair activities:

The roofing market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven in part by an increase in renovation and repair activities.

As buildings and infrastructure age, there is a natural need for renovation and repair. Roofs, being an integral part of any structure, are prone to wear and tear over time. As buildings get older, property owners are more likely to invest in renovations, including roof repairs or replacements.

The report noted that in the United States, the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) estimates that the residential re-roofing market will reach $28.2 billion in 2023. This represents a 4.5% increase from 2022.

It added that in the United Kingdom, the National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC) reports that the roofing industry is worth £4.5 billion per year.

The NFRC also reports that the number of roof replacements is increasing, driven by factors such as aging infrastructure and rising property values.

In Australia, the Master Builders Association (MBA) reports that the value of home renovation projects is expected to reach $37 billion in 2023.

This represents a 6.5% increase from 2022. The MBA also reports that roofing is one of the most popular home renovation projects.

Climate change and extreme weather events: According to the report, climate change and extreme weather events are becoming more prevalent. Harsh weather conditions such as storms, hurricanes, and heavy rainfall can cause significant damage to roofs. In response, property owners are prompted to invest in repairs or upgrades to ensure their roofs can withstand these challenges.

There’s a growing awareness of the importance of energy efficiency in buildings. Roofing materials with energy-saving properties, such as reflective coatings, cool roofs, or green roofs, are gaining popularity. Property owners may choose to renovate their roofs to improve energy efficiency and reduce utility costs.

The report noted that as property values continue to rise, homeowners are more likely to invest in improvements to their homes, including new roofs.

It also stated that new roofing materials, such as metal and asphalt shingles, are more durable and energy-efficient than older materials. This is leading more homeowners to choose these materials when they need to replace their roofs.

Technological Advancement: According to the report, technological advancements play a crucial role in driving innovation and growth in the roofing market. These advancements encompass various aspects, from the development of new materials and manufacturing processes to the integration of smart technologies for improved functionality and sustainability.

It stated that technological innovations have led to the creation of advanced roofing materials that offer enhanced durability, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability. New materials may include:

“Building Information Modeling (BIM) software is now being utilized to create detailed 3D models of roofs, allowing for precise planning and optimization of material usage. This reduces waste and ensures the roof is built to exact specifications, leading to improved performance and longevity.

Smart Roofing Systems utilize sensors and connected technology to monitor roof health and performance in real time. This allows for proactive maintenance and timely repairs, preventing small issues from escalating into costly problems. Additionally, smart roofs can optimize energy efficiency by automatically adjusting temperature and ventilation based on weather conditions.

Robots are increasingly being used for tasks like shingle installation and roof inspections. This not only improves safety for workers but also increases efficiency and accuracy, leading to faster completion times and higher quality results,” the report said.

It noted that drones are now commonly used for roof inspections, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional methods.

It added that they can quickly cover large areas and capture high-resolution images, allowing for early detection of potential problems.

Technological advancements are leading to the development of more sustainable roofing materials. These include solar tiles, which generate clean energy, and green roofs, which provide insulation and improve air quality.