The Nigerian All-Share Index declined on the trading day ended May 22, 2025, falling by 435.17 points.

This reflects a 0.40% drop, as the index slipped from the previous close of 109,619.10 to 109,183.93—dipping below the key 109,500 mark.

The downturn came despite a surge in trading volume, with a total of 1.6 billion shares exchanged, up significantly from the previous session.

ROYALEX drove much of this activity, accounting for a remarkable 903.5 million shares.

Market capitalization also declined, settling at N68.6 trillion across 26,176 deals, compared to N68.8 trillion recorded the previous day.

Among the session’s top gainers, UHOMREIT and REDSTAREX led with impressive increases of 9.97% and 9.91%, respectively.

On the downside, MAYBAKER and CHELLARAM both recorded sharp losses, with their share prices falling by 9.96%.

In terms of volume, ROYALEX and FIDELITYBK emerged as the most actively traded stocks of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 109,183.93

Previous ASI: 109,619.10

Day Change: -0.40%

Year-to-Date Performance: +6.08%

Volume Traded: 1.6 billion shares

Market Cap: N68.6 trillion

Top 5 gainers

UHOMREIT: Up 9.97% to N50.75

REDSTAREX: Up 9.91% to N6.10

RTBRISCOE: Up 9.57% to N2.29

SOVRENINS: Up 9.38% to N1.05

CUSTODIAN: Up 9.00% to N21.80

Top 5 losers

MAYBAKER: Down 9.96% to N11.75

CHELLARAM: Down 9.96% to N11.75

LINKASSURE: Down 9.88% to N1.46

OMATEK: Down 8.82% to N0.62

MCNICHOLS: Down 8.70% to N2.10

Trading volume

Daily market volume surged to 1.6 billion shares, a sharp rise from the previous day’s 664.1 million.

ROYALEX led the activity chart with a massive 903.5 million shares traded.

FIDELITYBK followed with 137.4 million shares.

JAPAULGOLD attracted strong investor interest, with 81.6 million shares changing hands.

UBA and TANTALIZER also saw notable activity, trading 60.7 million and 43.4 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

FIDELITYBK topped the value chart, posting trades worth N2.4 billion.

MTNN followed closely with N2.3 billion in transactions.

UBA recorded N2.07 billion in turnover, while NAHCO logged N1.6 billion.

GTCO rounded out the top value trades with N1.4 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

NIGERIAN BREWERIES dropped by 4.69%.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES declined by 2.11%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

FIRSTHOLD gained 1.02%.

UBA slipped 1.92%, while GTCO declined 1.08%.

In addition, ACCESSSCORP fell 1.60%, and ZENITHBANK edged down 0.73%.

Market outlook

Despite the day’s overall dip, the All-Share Index appears to be holding steady above the 109,000 barrier.

Continued strength among mid- and large-cap stocks could provide the momentum needed to push the market back onto a bullish trajectory.