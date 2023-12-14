GBFoods has announced the appointment of Oreoluwa Atinmo as the Marketing Director for its Nigeria Business in a statement signed by the Corporate Communications of the company.

The company noted that the appointment of Ms. Oreoluwa is a strategic move that emphasizes the company’s devotion towards local talent development, and diverse and inclusive workspace.

Professional background

It went further to trace her professional journey with the journey and the impact she has made over time.

It stated, “Before assuming this new role, Oreoluwa served as the Regional Category Manager for the taste enhancers category at GBFoods Africa. In this capacity, she played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic vision, growth, and profitability of the category across 24 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, West Africa, Central East Africa, Algeria, and Madagascar.”

In terms of broad professional background, the new appointee possesses extensive experience in diverse industries ranging from oil and gas and the FMCG industry. Though an Engineer by training, she has demonstrated capacity in commercial marketing over the years.

According to the statement, “Her professional journey spans diverse industries and companies, such as Shell Nigeria, Heineken, and GBFoods Africa. Notably, she made history as the first Female Engineer at Heineken Nigeria, leading Automation projects and managing Automated systems”

Speaking on the company’s latest appointment, the General Manager of GBFoods Nigeria, Victor Egbe Ms. Oreoluwa’s appointment will enable the company to achieve its set objectives.

He noted that her diligence, commitment, leadership and value skills she possesses align with the company’s scientific marketing approach.

Comments of the appointee

On her part, Ms Oreoluwa said, “This appointment comes at a time when the world has witnessed several unprecedented disruptions, and the business landscape is evolving rapidly. I am excited to lead our marketing efforts in Nigeria, steering the brand through these dynamic times,”