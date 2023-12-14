The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) continued its upward trend with an increase of 156.04 points, reaching a new record high of 72,455.83, reflecting the positive mood of the investors.

The market capitalization increased by N85 billion and ended at N39.649 trillion. The main contributors to the market’s rise were the top-tier banks, with ACCESSCORP, ZENITHBANK, and UBA gaining 3.40%, 1.92%, and 2.50%, respectively.

The market turnover rose to N7.255 billion today, compared to N8.076 billion the previous day. Similarly, the trading volume increased to 446.58 million units today, up from 433.18 million units yesterday.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 72,455.83 points

% Day Change: +0.22%

Day’s Lowest: 71,541.74 points

Day’s Highest: 72,455.83 points

% YTD: +41.37%

Market Cap: N39.65 trillion

Volume Traded: 446.58 million units

Value: N7.26 billion

Deals: 6,845

Top Gainers

INFINITY: +9.83% to close at N2.57

JOHNHOLT: +9.73% to close at N2.03

IKEJAHOTEL: +9.20% to close at N4.75

DAARCOMM: +7.69% to close at N0.42

ETRANZACT: +7.69% to close at N7.00

Top Losers

RTBRISCOE: -9.84% to close at NO.55

UPDCREIT: -9.78% to close at N4.15

MBENEFIT: -9.43% to close at N0.48

OMATEK: -7.79% to close at N0.71

SOVRENINS: -7.69% to close at N0.36

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, ACCESSCORP (+3.40%) led with 77.25 million units, FCMB (-0.71%) with 45.24 million units, ZENITHBANK (+1.92%) with 37.29 million units, UBA (+2.50%) with 29.30 million units, FIDELITYBK (+1.08%) with 27.51 million units

In terms of value, ACCESSCORP (+3.40%) led with N1.76 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK (+1.92%) with N1.38 billion, GTCO (-0.38%) with N749.63 million, UBA (+2.50%) with N724.06 million, and FCMB (-0.71%) with N318.61 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The performance of the SWOOTs group was not consistent, as ZENITHBANK was the only one to increase its market value. GTCO saw their earnings drop, while other members of the SWOOT category, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded no price change.

A positive trend was recorded in the Nigerian stock market today, driven by the strong performance of tier-1 banks. FBNH, ACCESS HOLDINGS, UBA and ZENITH BANK were among the top gainers, increasing their share prices by 0.41%, 3.40%, 2.50%, and 1.92% respectively. On the other hand, GTCO was the only banking stock that declined, losing 0.38% of its value.