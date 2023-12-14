The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) announced the passing of Dr. Thomas Maurice Asuquo John, the former Group Managing Director.

This is according to a statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer Olufemi O. Soneye, NNPC Ltd on Thursday afternoon via X.

Dr. John, a distinguished figure in the oil and gas industry, served as the Acting Alternate Chairman of the Board of the now-defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Described as a quintessential administrator and industry professional, he held the position of the 5th GMD of NNPC, succeeding the late Dr. Aret Adams from April 1990 to June 1992.

In addition to his role at NNPC, he contributed significantly to the sector, serving as a Non-Executive Director at South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), Executive Chairman at Hydropec Engineering Services Ltd., and a former Non-Executive Director at United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., among other notable positions.

The statement expressed condolences on behalf of the entire NNPC Ltd. Management and Staff. GCEO Mr. Mele Kyari conveyed the company’s heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased.

“The NNPC community mourns the loss of a remarkable leader, and our thoughts are with his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace, ” the statement concluded.