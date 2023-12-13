For the first time, the NGX’s All-Share Index has crossed the 72,000 mark as the ASI closed at 72,299.79 points on Wednesday.

Equities gained N215 billion as the market capitalization closed at N39.564 trillion. The market’s growth was driven by tier-1 banks as ACCESSCORP gained 8.09%, ZENITHBANK gained 2.54%, and UBA gained 3.45%.

There was an increase in trading volume to 433.18 million units from yesterday’s 319.56 million units. And there was an increase in market turnover to N8.076 billion, from yesterday’s N5.88 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 72,299.76 points

% Day Change: +0.55%

Day’s Lowest: 71,907.26 points

Day’s Highest: 72,299.76 points

% YTD: +41.07%

Market Cap: N39.56 trillion

Volume Traded: 433.18 million units

Value: N8.08 billion

Deals: 6,650

Top Gainers

SCOA: +9.88% to close at N1.78

INFINITY: +9.86% to close at N2.34

ACCESSCORP: +8.09% to close at N22.05

CORNEST: +7.41% to close at N1.45

TRANSOHOT: +6.83% to close at N46.90

Top Losers

UPL: -9.82% to close at N2.48

SUNUASSUR: -9.38% to close at N1.16

REGALINS: -8.11% to close at N0.37

ETERNA: -8.03% to close at N11.45

FLOURMILL: -4.57% to close at N30.30

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, ACCESSCORP (+8.09%) led with 60.18 million units, GTCO (+1.01%) with 49.43 million units, ZENITH BANK (+2.54%) with 44.78 million units, STERLING (+1.02%) with 34.45 million units, UBA (+3.45%) with 29.31 million units

In terms of value, GTCO (+1.01%) led with N1.96 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK (+2.54%) with N1.61 billion, ACCESSCORP (+8.09%) with N1.30 billion, UBA (+3.45%) with N696.04 million, and NACHO (0.00%) with N354.27 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Only the stocks in the banking sector, GTCO and ZENITHBANK recorded any price gain as other members of the SWOOT category, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded no price change.

There was positive trading momentum for tier-1 banks, as they recorded substantial price gains, including FBNH which bounced back from three straight days of losses to post a 4.97% gain. ACCESSCORP (+8.09%) was one of the top gainers of the day, UBA (+3.45%), ZENITHBANK (+2.54%), and GTCO (+1.01%) also recorded a price gain.