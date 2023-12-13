The Lagos state government has budgeted N151.66 billion for the state’s health sector in 2024, 1.5% higher than the sum of N149.353 billion budgeted in 2023.

The 2024 fiscal year budget for Lagos state, amounting to N2.246 trillion, designates 6.75% of its funds to the health sector.

The 2024 healthcare budget when deliberated and approved would be distributed to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, primary health care board, university teaching hospital, college of medicine, state health management agency, board of traditional medicine, college of Nursing and midwifery, health monitoring and accreditation agency, blood transfusion service, accident and emergency centre, the general hospitals and maternity care facilities and the health service commission.

What you should know

According to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the 2024 budget titled The Budget of Renewal builds on previous budgets from four years prior.

He disclosed that the health agenda is focused on infrastructure, the welfare of personnel, and access to affordable and quality services, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable people.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that with the 2023 health budget, a new 280-bed unit at the Ojo General Hospital is under construction to accommodate the growing needs of the community while renovation and remodeling works at five general hospitals are near completion.

The state established new doctors’ quarters at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Isolo General Hospital with similar projects at two general hospitals still ongoing.

The seven-storey, 150-bed, New Massey Children’s Hospital when completed would be the largest children’s hospital in West Africa.

The state also built and completed 10 triage and oxygen therapy centres. New ambulances were purchased including a new floating clinic or ambulance boat for immediate rescue of victims of boat accidents.

He revealed that the state is introducing a health insurance and endowment fund for vulnerable and disadvantaged Lagosians known as Eko Social Health Alliance under the Lagos State Health Scheme.