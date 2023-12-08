FirstBank Group, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, has announced the appointment of Olukorede Adenowo as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank UK. This appointment, which took effect on November 16, 2023, is contingent on receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, shared this development, highlighting Adenowo’s remarkable leadership qualities, strategic vision, and deep comprehension of the global financial landscape. Adenowo’s extensive experience in the banking industry, marked by a consistent track record of success across various countries, positions him uniquely for this role.

Olukorede Adenowo’s journey in banking is noteworthy, with his most recent position being the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria. His career with the bank began in 1999 in the Corporate Banking sector.

Over the years, Adenowo has held several key roles, including Managing Director/CEO of SCB Gambia, Deputy Managing Director/CEO of SCB Cameroon, and Managing Director of Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking for SCB Nigeria and West Africa.

His leadership experience is further enriched by his tenure as a Non-Executive Director of SCB Gambia and SCB Sierra Leone, where he accumulated over 13 years of board experience within the Chartered Bank Group.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank Group, expressed the collective enthusiasm of the Board, Management, and staff at FirstBank Group in welcoming Olukorede Adenowo to the FirstBank family. Dr. Adeduntan is confident in Adenowo’s capabilities to steer FirstBank UK through its next phase of growth and development, given his extensive background and accomplishments in the banking sector.

Olukorede Adenowo began his career at Deloitte Nigeria, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1991. He was named a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 2003 and received a Distinguished Alumnus award from Deloitte Nigeria in 2015.

His academic credentials include an MBA from Lagos Business School and participation in management training programs at INSEAD and Said Business School, Oxford University, focusing on Leadership.

This appointment marks a significant milestone for FirstBank UK, as Adenowo brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the table, promising a promising future for the institution under his leadership.