The Sokoto State government on Wednesday approved the sum of N1.1 billion for the purchase of vehicles for the governor’s office.

This was disclosed by the Sokoto State Commissioner for Information, Bello Danchadi, at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

According to Danchadi, the approval for the purchase of vehicles for the governor’s office was part of other contracts awarded at a sum of N19 billion.

Breakdown of other capital projects awarded by the Sokoto State cabinet

The commissioner disclosed that the construction of 47 cluster roads at Tudun Wada and Unguwar Rogo areas of Sokoto metropolis at the cost of N8.9 billion, was among the contract the Sokoto State cabinet approved on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Danchadi revealed that another contract for the construction and rehabilitation of township roads in the Runjin Sambo area of Sokoto State was also awarded at the cost of N2.1 billion.

The commissioner also said that the state cabinet approved N816.2 million for the rehabilitation of Bidinga Road, while about N800 million was awarded for the reconstruction of Lodge and Force Avenue Roads, Kalambaina, Roul-Mairuwa, and Tsohuwar Kasuwa roundabouts.

Furthermore, Danchadi disclosed that the Sokoto State cabinet approved a contract for the construction of the Gande-Silame rural road at the cost of N2.2 billion.

He added that the cabinet also approved N1.9 billion for the installation of solar-powered street lights on 44 roads within the Sokoto metropolis.

The commissioner further disclosed that the cabinet set aside the revocation order made by the previous administration on the construction of Gidan Salanke Housing Estate and the company had been remobilized to the site.

Danchadi told the newsmen that the approval of these capital projects across Sokoto State was in fulfilment of the campaign promises made by Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.