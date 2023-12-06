Apart from being classmates in Secondary School, he was also our Physical Health Education teacher’s son.

Chidi’s dad was a tough one. He taught us Physical Health Education in high school, and he was a brilliant teacher. Beyond classes, he was such a disciplinarian. He had this cane that he used to discipline us with, and he was very good at it. He could hit you in the back with such precision and force that you would feel it for days. He was a man who did not tolerate any nonsense.

But he was also a man who loved his son and his students. He wanted us to learn and grow, to be responsible and respectful. He taught us not only the subject but also the values of life. He was a man who earned our admiration and affection.

I remember how I used to dread his classes, and how I tried to avoid his gaze. I remember how Chidi used to defend him, and how proud he was of him. I remember how we used to joke about his cane, and how we secretly wished we could be like him.

Now he is no more. Chidi’s dad passed away last week, and Chidi is heartbroken. He wants to give him a proper send-off, a tribute to his legacy. He wants to make him happy, even in death.

Chidi calls me every day, reminding me of the funeral. He also never forgets to chip in that I owe him a cow as my contribution to the funeral. But he is only kidding; he knows I can’t afford that, but I get the message: he needs my support.

Chidi is not alone

Like Chidi, many of us have lost our loved ones or will lose them someday. We all want to honour them, to celebrate them, to show them our love. We all want to make them smile, even in heaven. But we also know that funerals are not easy. They are costly and stressful. They require a lot of planning and preparation. They can drain our energy and our savings. They can leave us with regrets and worries.

That’s why Sanlam Nigeria created the Family Love Plan. Family Love is a funeral plan that helps you cope with the challenges of burying your loved ones in style. It is a plan that you buy today, and it pays out tomorrow when you need it.

Family Love is more than just a plan. It is a gift. A gift that you give to your family, and yourself. A gift that shows you care, and that you are prepared. A gift that eases your burden, and that enhances your joy.

They say, “I love my family no be for the mouth”. If you love them, and yourself, you will buy a Family Love Plan for them.

How do you buy it? It’s simple. Just visit our website www.sanlam.com.ng today and choose the plan that suits you best. You can also call us or send us an email for more information. We are always ready to help you.