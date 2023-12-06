After enduring a 17-month slump, air cargo volumes in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia witnessed a significant surge in October, marking a positive trend for the third consecutive month, as per data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The global air cargo market experienced a 3.8% uptick in demand for October, signaling a robust year-on-year growth trajectory. This upward trend positions the air cargo sector to conclude 2023 on a much stronger note compared to the beginning of the year. While recovering demand, slightly improved yields and an uptick in trade are positive indicators, caution is warranted as demand remains 2.4% below pre-pandemic levels.

The trajectory of the global economy also adds an element of uncertainty, emphasizing the need for a balanced outlook.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, commented on the positive development, stating,

“Recovering demand, slightly stronger yields and the uptick in trade are all good news. But with demand still 2.4% below pre-pandemic levels, and much uncertainty remaining over the trajectory of the global economy, optimism must be balanced with caution.”

Breaking down the regional performance, African airlines saw a notable increase of 2.9% in air cargo volumes in October 2023, a significant improvement compared to the previous month. Latin American carriers experienced a 4.0% increase, and Middle Eastern carriers exhibited the strongest performance with a remarkable 10.9% year-on-year increase in cargo volumes.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a substantial 7.6% increase in air cargo volumes in October 2023, benefiting from ongoing growth in international cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs) on key trade lanes. On the other hand, North American carriers had the weakest performance in October, with a 1.8% decrease year-on-year in cargo volumes.

Despite these fluctuations, the overall trend indicates a positive trajectory for the air cargo sector, setting the stage for a potentially strong year-end season. However, the industry remains vigilant amid uncertainties in the global economic landscape.