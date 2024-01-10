The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently unveiled its comprehensive analysis of the air passenger market for November 2023, showcasing a robust recovery globally.

However, the spotlight is on Africa, which recorded 96.4% air passenger recovery pre-pandemic levels, marking a significant milestone in the region’s aviation resurgence.

According to IATA global air travel demand in November 2023 surged to an impressive 99.1% of 2019 levels, indicating a substantial recovery for the industry.

Total traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), witnessed a notable 29.7% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region led the international surge with a remarkable year-over-year increase of 63.8%, showcasing the region’s strong recovery.

What IATA said

"Asia Pacific airlines saw a modest improvement when recovering their pre-pandemic levels of traffic. International RPKs reached 83.0% of November 2019."

In Africa, passenger traffic reached 96.4% of November 2019 levels. In seasonally adjusted terms, RPKs grew in line with the steady trend we have observed over the year.”

Meanwhile, domestic traffic saw a remarkable 34.8% rise, fueled by robust growth in China and the United States.

Despite these positive trends, challenges persist, with international travel still lagging 5.5% behind pre-pandemic levels.

While economic headwinds are acknowledged, Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, remains optimistic about the industry’s recovery trajectory.

Regional Performances

Asia-Pacific: Led the global surge with an 80.1% increase in RPKs and a notable PLF gain of 3.8%.

Europe: Maintained a steady pace with a 13.6% rise in RPKs, boasting a stable PLF at 83.7%.

Middle East: Saw an 18.7% surge in RPKs, settling at a PLF of 77.7%.

North America: Witnessed a 10.2% rise in RPKs, with a slight PLF decrease of 0.8%.

Latin America: Recorded a 12.0% increase in RPKs, with a positive PLF growth of 2.2% at 84.4%.

Recorded a 12.0% increase in RPKs, with a positive PLF growth of 2.2% at 84.4%. Africa: Achieved a 22.1% rise in November RPKs, despite facing challenges with a decreased load factor to 69.7%.