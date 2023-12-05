The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has recently introduced revisions to regulations and procedures about the entry of families of residents for both visit and residency purposes.

According to the Ministry, this initiative is integral to a comprehensive effort aimed at elevating the overall quality of services, in accordance with the state’s overarching approach.

Nairametrics learns that these updates particularly offer advantages to:

Residents aiming to reunite with their families in Qatar..

Families intending to visit Qatar for extended durations.

Expatriates thinking of job opportunities in Qatar, accompanied by family sponsorship options

Sponsoring families criteria

Concerning the revised procedures, sponsoring families are dependent on specific provisions detailed in the employee’s electronic work contract, with a primary emphasis on salary and accommodation particulars.

For employees in the government sector, obtaining family accommodation through their employer or maintaining a salary of no less than QAR 10,000, as confirmed by an employment contract, is mandatory.

Private sector employees, particularly those in technical or specialized fields, must satisfy a salary requirement of no less than QAR 10,000 or QAR 6,000 along with family housing, as outlined in the employment contract.

Criteria and conditions

In family sponsorship scenarios, specific conditions must be satisfied. Children must not exceed 25 years of age, and daughters should be unmarried.

Sponsors are obligated to provide health insurance that covers the entire duration of their family’s stay, effective from the entry date into the country.

For children falling within the mandatory education age range (6-18 years old), enrollment in licensed schools within the country is obligatory.

Alternatively, proof of education enrollment outside the country can be submitted through the educational platform supervised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

This requirement is essential during the issuance or renewal of the residence permit.

Family visit guidelines

Residents sponsoring family visits should be from non-labour sectors, meeting a minimum salary of QAR 5,000 and ensuring accredited family housing. Visitors, who can be relatives within permissible degrees, face no specific age restrictions. Nevertheless, mandatory health insurance must cover the entire duration of the visitor’s stay in Qatar.

Sponsor’s profession: Must fall within non-labour sectors, maintaining a minimum salary of QAR 5,000.

Family housing: Must be accredited by relevant authorities.

Visitor’s relation: No age limit, but within permissible degrees of relation to the sponsoring resident.

Mandatory health insurance: A requirement for the entire duration of the visitor’s stay.

The Ministry has emphasized the immediate enforcement of these updated procedures and regulations. For public convenience and accessibility, the General Directorate of Passports delivers all its services electronically through the Metrash2 app and the Ministry of Interior’s official website to simplify the efforts.