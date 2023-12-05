After a bearish trading day yesterday, the NGX bounced back, appreciating by 0.43% to close at 71,250.17 points.

Equities gained N166 billion as the market capitalization closed at N38.989 trillion. Up from yesterday’s N38.823 trillion. FBN Holdings (FBNH) also continued its impressive run in the market as the stock has now appreciated by 20.77% this week to close at N26.75 today.

There was a surge in trading volume to 433.568 million units, compared to yesterday’s 358.527 million units. There was also a surge in trading value to N11.1 billion, against yesterday’s N7.1 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,250.17 points

% Day Change: +0.43%

Day’s Lowest: 70,945.55 points

Day’s Highest: 71,313.85 points

% YTD: +39.02%

Market Cap: N38.99 trillion

Volume Traded: 433.57 million

Value: N11.1 billion

Deals: 7,016

Top Gainers

NSLTECH: +10.00% to close at N0.77

MULTIVERSE: +9.95% to close at N7.07

SUNUASSUR: +9.92% to close at N1.33

FBNH: +9.86% to close at N26.75

THOMASWY: +9.82% to close at N3.02

Top Losers

ABBEYBDS: +9.88% to close at N1.55

FTNCOCOA: +9.09% to close at N1.50

DAARCOMM: +8.82% to close at N0.31

TANTALIZER: +7.69% to close at N0.52

WAPIC: +7.14% to close at N0.65

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UACN (+4.92%) led with 61.71 million units, followed by UBA (+0.24%) with 58.30 million units, GTCO (+0.77%) with 23.00 million units, NIDF (-0.09%) with 20.52 million units, and ACCESSCORP (+6.32%) with 19.98 million units.

Concerning value, NIDF (-0.09%) led with N2.22 billion, followed by AIRTELAFRI (-2.06%) with N2.12 billion, MTNN (0.00) with N1.33 billion, UBA (+0.24%) with N1.24 billion, and UACN (+4.92%) with N947.4 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There was mixed trading sentiment in the SWOOT category as GTCO (+0.77%), BUACEMENT (+4.77%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.14%) experienced price gains, while AIRTELAFRI (-2.06%) experienced a price decline. Other members of the category, DANGCEM, BUAFOODS, MTNN, and SEPLAT saw no price change.

Trading was positive among tier-1 banks as FBNH (+9.86%), GTCO (+0.77%), ZENITHBANK (+0.14%), and ACCESSCORP (+6.32%) all experienced price gains today.