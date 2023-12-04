The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the recruitment of 200 medical and clinical staff at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State in a move aimed at bolstering healthcare services.

The approval to recruit new medical staff was contained in a letter from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation and addressed to the FMC medical director.

This approval underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system and replacing health workers who have migrated to foreign countries from the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta in recent times.

The Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, plays a crucial role in providing medical services to residents in Ogun State and the surrounding regions.

What you should know

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) was approved to employ 100 medical staff on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, 50 nursing officers, and 50 nursing superintendents on the Consolidated Health Salary Structure.

The recruitment initiative is expected to enhance the capacity of the medical centre, ensuring that it continues to meet the healthcare needs of the community.

The spokesperson for the medical centre, Segun Orisajor, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

“The recruitment of new doctors and nurses would help in addressing the issue of staff shortages occasioned by the so-called Japa syndrome.”

“The kind gesture which will go a long way in reducing the heavy burden on the few hands-on ground due to Japa syndrome.”

According to the chairman of the Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria, Dr. Jimoh Saheed, the FMC in Abeokuta has lost about 50 consultants and 150 resident doctors to the Japa syndrome.