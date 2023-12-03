The Federal Government has disbursed N135.4 billion to States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following the second Independent Assessment of Results achieved under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) program in a move to address multi-dimensional poverty and support vulnerable Nigerians.

NG-CARES, a World Bank-assisted $750 million Performance for Results Programme, saw the disbursement of funds based on the results achieved by the States and FCT in their efforts to support the less privileged.

Dr. Abdulkarim Obaje, the National Coordinator of the NG-CARES Programme, revealed this milestone achievement in a statement by Suleiman Odapu, the Information and Communication Officer of NG-CARES, in Abuja today Sunday 3rd December 2023.

Obaje said the funds were disbursed based on the results achieved by the States and FCT in their efforts at supporting poor and vulnerable Nigerians under the NG-CARES program.

What you should know

The top three best-performing states in the second round of assessment were Nasarawa, earning N13,697,828,496.96; Cross River, receiving N10,944,747,818.84; and Zamfara, with N10,231,055,267.82.

The NG-CARES Programme implemented through 158 integrated Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of all the 36 State Governments and FCT Administration, serves as a shock response mechanism and distribution channel for reaching the poor and vulnerable.

It aims to expand access to livelihood support, food security services, and grants for disadvantaged households and firms.

Obaje commended Sen. Atiku Bagudu, the Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, for providing leadership at the federal level to coordinate the NG-CARES program.

The national coordinator expressed appreciation to state Governors, the FCT Minister, and the World Bank for their support, highlighting the program’s strategic design to uplift the socio-economic conditions of those in need.