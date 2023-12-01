On the sidelines of the ongoing COP28 climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, President Bola Tinubu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz witnessed the signing of an agreement targeted at expediting the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve electricity supply in Nigeria.

The accelerated performance agreement was signed on Friday by Mr. Kenny Anuwe, the Managing Director and CEO of FGN Power Company, and Ms. Nadja Haakansson, Siemens Energy’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Africa.

This information is contained in a press statement released by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday.

According to the statement, the statement signed by FGN Power Company and Siemens Energy will see to the end-to-end modernization and expansion of Nigeria’s electric power transmission grid with the full supply, delivery and installation of Siemens-manufactured equipment under the timeline of 18 to 24 months.

More Insights

Also, the agreement is aimed at ensuring project sustainability and maintenance with full technology transfer and training for Nigerian engineers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the FGN Power Company, Mr. Kenny Anuwe disclosed that Siemens Energy had delivered crucial equipment worth over 63 million Euros to Nigeria since the project commenced.

Anuwe revealed that the equipment includes 10 units of 132/33KV mobile substations; 3 units of 75/100MVA transformers, and 7 units of 60/66MVA transformers, currently being installed by FGN Power Company at various sites across Nigeria.

The statement further explained that the Presidential Power Initiative project will also focus on identified load demand centres with a particular emphasis on economic and industrial hubs nationwide; execution of new 330kV and 132/33KV substations in target load centres with economic priority, in addition to thousands of kilometres of overhead transmission lines to connect new substations with existing ones.

What you should know about the PPI

The Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), was initially known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap Initiative, which was the outcome of the visit of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Abuja in August 2018.

In 2019, Nigeria and Germany signed an agreement to improve the power sector, however, there was little the past administration did towards implementation.

President Tinubu, upon assumption of office, has consistently advocated the accelerated realization and expansion of the PPI by engaging in three rounds of bilateral discussions at several meetings between the President and the German Chancellor, in New Delhi, Abuja and Berlin.