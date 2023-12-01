Coronation Insurance Plc is pleased to announce a virtual webinar event with the theme “Insurance: A Key Partner for Business Success in a Challenging Environment”.

This event is part of the company’s thought leadership initiatives and seeks to provide relevant insights for both corporate and individual clients.

Scheduled for Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, the Coronation Insurance Webinar Series will examine the current Nigerian Insurance Industry and its impact on the business environment.

The webinar aims to explore the complexities of insurance companies and their relationships with customers, regulators, and other stakeholders in the financial ecosystem.

The proposed audience is made up of business owners with Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses across various segments and sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The broader objectives of the event are to create awareness of Coronation Insurance’s products, increase the mailing list for client acquisition, improve brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Insurance as a thought leader in the financial services space.

The panel discussion specifically aims to share success stories, challenges faced, and lessons learned by the panelists who are active practitioners in the insurance industry or the business world. It seeks to inspire and inform the audience about the opportunities and prospects in this dynamic sector.

Panelists for the event include Mr. Henry Mascot – Co-founder/CEO at Curacel (Keynote Speaker), Ms. Tochi Ginigeme – Founder of Mesh Venture, Mr. Anthony Olasele- Head of Corporate team, Coronation Insurance, Vincent Ezeora- Head of Sales and Marketing at Emirates HealthConnect24x7 Limited, and the moderator Mr. Wole Famurewa – Anchor, CNBC Africa.

The panel session will adopt an interactive and conversational format, moderated by Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor, and will encourage active interaction among the panelists and engage the audience through Q&A sessions, fostering dynamic discussions.

By the end of the webinar, the audience will have a better understanding of the different types of insurance companies, the relationship between insurance and capital markets, the importance of reinsurance to insurance companies, and its impact on business organizations.

The audience will also learn how insurance companies handle moral hazards, adverse selection, and correlated risks and how big data influences insurance selection for businesses.

Theme: Insurance: A Key Partner for Business Success in a Challenging Environment

Date: Tuesday, December 5th, 2023

Location: Virtual Event (Zoom)

Duration: Approximately [2 hours] – 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

ABOUT CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

Coronation Insurance Plc is engaged in the business of underwriting life and non-life insurance risks for corporate and individual customers, and it also provides investment risk products for individuals.

The company’s range of insurance services includes motor, general accident, fire, engineering, special risk, marine and group life insurance for the risk management of businesses and individuals.

The Company’s General Business is conducted by Coronation Insurance Plc. and Coronation Insurance Ghana Limited, while the Life Business is conducted by Coronation Life Assurance Limited.