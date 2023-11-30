President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Adepoju, who has been serving as the acting CG since May 29, 2023, disclosed the development to staffs of the NIS during the Comptroller General’s parade on Wednesday.

She added that the date for her decoration would soon be announced.

“You may also wish to know, that through the grace of God and by the benevolence of the present government, I have been confirmed as a substantive Comptroller General of Immigration,” a statement by the Public Relations Unit of the Service quoted her as saying.

Several members from the upper echelons of management have also been promoted to the role of Deputy Comptrollers General by the recently appointed CG.

Adepoju stated that the date of their decoration will be announced soon as well.

She also honoured the service members who lost their lives in the line of duty a few weeks ago, offering prayers for their souls to rest in peace. Additionally, she revealed that the Service is establishing an Endowment Fund to support the families of the departed.

“Donations have been received from members of the NIS management team, Command Comptrollers and stakeholders. The widows left behind are being considered for employment into the Service provided they have the required qualifications,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the head of the NIS called upon every officer and member to uphold the highest standards of dedication and professionalism.

She also urged Nigerians to renew their passports six months before expiration and to avoid patronising touts.

“We will soon be introducing a paperless passport application system, which will allow applicants to apply for their passports from the comfort of their homes,” she said.

The CG also added that the NIS is working to expand its service points abroad to ease the pressure on the existing few as a result of the “japa syndrome.”

“As we approach the festive period, we expect many Nigerians from the diaspora to be coming home. The CGI will work with the DCG Passport and other Travel Documents as well as the DCG Border Management to ensure that we are able to assist those coming with expired Passports. We will have dedicated service points to help them,” she added.

Adepoju also encourages adults to apply for the 64-page, 10-year-valid passport to save them from frequent renewal.