After bouncing back from Tuesday’s negative run yesterday, the NGX continued its bullish run today as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.11% to hit 71,365.25 points.

Equities gained N51 billion as the market capitalization appreciated N39.052 trillion, bringing the market’s year-to-date return to 39.25%.

There was an appreciation in traded volume to 540.086 million units, against yesterday’s 360.601 million units. In terms of value traded, there was a significant uptick to N10.24 billion, compared to yesterday’s N5.62 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,365.25 points

% Day Change: +0.11%

Day’s Lowest: 71,219.67 points

Day’s Highest: 71,365.25 points

% YTD: +39.25%

Market Cap: N39.05 trillion

Volume Traded: 540.09 million

Value: N10.24 billion

Deals: 6,516

Top Gainers

NNFM: +10.00% to close at N35.20

THOMASWY: +9.62% to close at N2.28

MECURE: +9.09% to close at N12.00

CHAMPION: +7.69% to close at N3.50

ETI: +6.25% to close at N17.00

Top Losers

NSLTECH: -9.72% to close at N0.65

UNITYBNK: -9.68% to close at N1.40

TANTALIZER: -9.43% to close at N0.48

DAARCOMM: -9.38% to close at N0.29

DEAPCAP: -8.62% to close at N0.59

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, GTCO (+1.43%) led with 67.23 million units, followed by UNIVINSURE (-3.85%) with 56.75 million units, CONHALLPLC (+0.77%) with 46.10 million units, TRANSCORP (+2.20%) with 42.76 million units, and FBNH (+0.92%) with 36.03 million units.

In terms of value, GTCO also led with N2.60 billion, followed by AIRTELAFRI (+0.56%) with N1.44 billion, MTNN with N1.29 billion, SEPLAT with N789.62 million, and FBNH (+0.92%) with N787.47 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ

Trading was mixed for stocks worth over one trillion, as AIRTELAFRI (+0.56%) and GTCO (+1.43%) recorded gains, while ZENITHBANK (-2.71%) recorded a price drop. Other members of the category recorded no price change.

Tier-1 banks also witnessed mixed trading activity, GTCO (+1.43%), FBNH (+0.92%), and ACCESSCORP (+0.56%) all recorded price gains, while ZENITHBANK (-2.71%) recorded price drop. UBA recorded no price change.