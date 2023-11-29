The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has disclosed that the Federal Government will complete the Aba – Port Harcourt stretch of the Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway before Christmas.

Gov. Otti made this known on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the road which has become unmotorable.

Nairametrics gathered that the bad road had led travellers to resort to using motorcycles to travel to Port Harcourt from Aba through bush paths and parts of the Expressway.

The governor revealed that the Federal Government had sent him a team with whom he inspected the highway, stressing that bush paths would no longer be used to travel to Port Harcourt from Aba, and vice versa.

“I went to inspect the Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway from here all the way to the border town of Obigbo.

“The promise the federal government made to me was that this road must be rehabilitated and made ready for Christmas.

“As a result, anyone wishing to go to Port Harcourt when that is done will no longer travel through bush paths which leads to Etche in Imo state.

“From Christmas, you will be able to access Port Harcourt straight from Aba without using bush paths,” the governor said.

More Insights

Gov. Otti expressed happiness over the rehabilitation of the road and urged the people of the state to work hard to be better at what they did, stressing that Abia State had become good.

Residents of Aba who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that Aba-Port Harcourt Road which has been in a deplorable state for over five years caused hardship on several fronts.

While expressing gratitude to the Federal Government for promising to fix the road before Christmas, the residents, however, urged the government to fulfil its promise of rehabilitating the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.