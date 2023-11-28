ZojaPay, a revolutionary payment app committed to streamlining the payment process, has officially entered the Nigerian market launching on the 16th of November 2023.

The all-encompassing digital financial app facilitates both contactless and digital payments, offering customers and merchants a user-friendly solution for making and receiving payments without relying on a physical point-of-sale (POS) machine.

Mr. Olusegun Dada, Founder/CEO of ZojaPay, emphasized that the app transcends the role of a typical payment service; it stands as a symbol of financial inclusion. “The app has been meticulously crafted to provide seamless, secure, and convenient transactions, supporting various methods such as QR codes, NFC, phone-to-phone, Cash-in-transit, Scheduled payments or Soft POS functionalities, ensuring payments are feasible however, wherever.”

“With the NFC features, users can conduct quick and secure transactions through their smartphones as ZojaPay harnesses the NFC technology to deliver a seamless payment experience ensuring users have access to heightened security features of NFC payments, encompassing encryption, tokenization and convenience of effortlessly tapping your NFC-enabled phone to make contactless payments with ZojaPay,” Dada said.

Customers are set to benefit from free transfers, granting Nigerians access to banking services at an affordable cost. Adding to the excitement, users will also receive 500 Naira cash back on their first transfers. Dada highlighted that with these compelling features, ZojaPay is ensuring that payments become more than mere transactions, offering a seamless, secure, and integrated experience for all Nigerians.

The launch event, graced by Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, Managing Director of AIICO Insurance PLC. and Chairman of the occasion, underscored the collaborative effort and visionary leadership that culminated in the creation of ZojaPay. Mr. Fajemirokun praised the app’s innovation, envisioning a future where it bridges gaps and enhances accessibility to financial services.

“The introduction of ZojaPay into Nigeria’s flourishing Fintech industry marks a significant milestone for the entire financial landscape of Nigeria. Positioned to revolutionize the Nigerian approach to financial services, ZojaPay aims for enhanced accessibility, efficiency, and security for every user. This is more than a product launch; it’s an invitation to join in the movement towards a future where financial technology empowers individuals and businesses alike, creating opportunities and enriching lives,” remarked Fajemirokun.

Also present at the launch, Olu Akanmu, CEO, Phillips and Samuel Ltd., and a thought leader in Business Strategy, Marketing, and Technology, highlighted the need for increased investors in Nigeria’s fintech space.

“The launch signifies a stride towards an empowered future where financial technology enriches lives and fosters opportunities for individuals and businesses across Nigeria. ZojaPay epitomizes the digitalization of payments, transcending boundaries to facilitate transactions seamlessly and securely, regardless of location,” stated Dr. Akanmu.

“ZojaPay’s development was deeply rooted in understanding the diverse needs of the Nigerian populace, designed to empower, simplify, and secure financial interactions. It signifies not only a leap in fintech but a stride towards a future where financial services are accessible to all,” concluded Dada.

ZojaPay is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and is available for download on the App Store and Play Store.