Nigeria recorded 226 crude oil theft incidents in one week – November 18 to 24.

This is according to data from the official X account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), shared on Tuesday, November 28.

During the highlighted period (November 18 to 24), various crude oil theft activities were identified across several states in Nigeria’s oil-producing states. In Abia and Rivers states, 39 cases of illegal connections were recorded.

Additionally, 77 illegal refineries were uncovered and destroyed in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, and Imo states, aiming to curb unauthorized refining operations. Meanwhile, 21 instances of pipeline vandalism were detected in Rivers and Delta states.

Security agents discovered nine vessels engaged in AIS infractions and apprehended 55 wooden boats transporting stolen crude in Delta state. 13 vehicles were apprehended, including a truck disguising stolen crude as animal feed along the Warri-Patani road in Ughelli North, Delta state.

Five oil spill sites and five illegal storage sites were identified in Rivers, Delta, Abia, and Bayelsa states. Additionally, one community issue and one vandalism act were uncovered during this period.

The report highlighted law enforcement efforts, noting that 35 individuals involved in crude oil theft were apprehended during the period under review.

Out of these crude oil theft incidents, nine occurred in the Deep Blue water, while 34, 104, and 79 incidents took place in the Western, Central, and Eastern regions, respectively, within the Niger Delta’s oil-producing areas.

NNPCL pledges zero tolerance for crude oil theft

In a November 22 statement signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPC Limited, Umar Ajiya, the Chief Financial Officer, emphasized NNPC Limited’s strong stance against criminal activities that pose threats to the nation’s energy security.

Ajiya highlighted the collaborative efforts within the industry to combat these challenges, leading to the prevention of numerous illegal activities targeting crude oil and pipeline products.

Thanks to these joint efforts, many individuals involved in such illicit operations have been apprehended.

Ajiya underscored the primary objective of the security operation, which is to curtail two major problems: crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The overarching goal is to increase the country’s crude oil production, amplify revenue generation, fortify energy security, and ultimately stimulate economic growth and prosperity.

He also stated that the company is determined to win the war against crude oil theft and increase Nigeria’s crude oil production capacity.

What you should know:

Following an agreement in June 2023 that Nigeria should meet its OPEC oil production quota by November 2023 of face a reduction in quota (1.38 mbpd), it was reported on November 23, that both Nigeria and Angola are not accepting changes proposed to their baselines. However, by November 24, both countries were willing to reach an agreement on baselines. On Tuesday, November 28, chief OPEC correspondent, Amena Bakr, posted on her official X account:

“The required production level for Congo and Nigeria may be updated to equal the average production that can be achieved in 2024, as assessed by the three independent sources (IHS, Wood Mackenzie, and Rystad Energy).

