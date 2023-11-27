The Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) has hit 91.2% of its N1 billion revenue target in 11 months, remitting over N912.3 million into the state government’s coffers from January to November.

Sonny Agassi, the Director-General of NAGIS, made this known during his presentation to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Survey regarding the agency’s 2023 budget performance in Lafia on Monday, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

According to him, the substantial amount was derived from various sources, including the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O), Rights of Occupancy (R of O), rents, and revenue from government properties.

Notably, the agency had set an ambitious target, with its approved budget for 2023 standing at N974,500,000.

“From January to date, we have successfully collected N912,274,117 in revenue for the state government. With unwavering dedication, we anticipate surpassing the N1 billion target by the close of 2023.

Our tireless efforts are geared towards exceeding the state government’s budgetary expectations for our agency,” affirmed Agassi.

Expressing gratitude to the committee, the State Assembly, and Governor Abdullahi Sule for their support, the Director-General emphasized the agency’s commitment to elevating NAGIS to new heights of development and revenue generation.

In response, Emmanuel Manding, Chairman of the House Committee on Lands and Survey, clarified the oversight exercise, highlighting its constitutional nature and the intention to evaluate NAGIS’s 2023 budget performance without any adversarial motives.

The session also featured the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development’s management, where the Permanent Secretary, Khalid Adamu, lauded the committee’s backing.

Committee Chairman Manding concluded by extending appreciation to Governor Sule for promoting land development in the state and urged the ministry to continue their diligent efforts to meet public expectations.

NAGIS is a State Agency established in 2012 and signed into Law in May 2017 to support the development of Nasarawa State.