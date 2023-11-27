President Bola Tinubu, in a landmark decision, has announced the reappointment of Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), signaling continuity in the nation’s oil sector.

This move comes as part of a larger reshuffle, where President Tinubu has unveiled a new board and management team for the NNPCL, effective December 1, 2023.

The reappointment of Kyari will come as a surprise to many who had expected him to be replaced after serving for about 4 years under the Buhari Administration. His appointment suggests the current administration has confidence in his ability to steer the NNPCL toward greater heights in a challenging global oil economy.

Alongside Kyari, the President has appointed a diverse and experienced group of individuals to the NNPCL board. Chief Pius Akinyelure takes on the role of Non-Executive Board Chairman, bringing a wealth of experience from the oil sector and beyond. Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer, a role critical to the financial stability and strategic investment decisions of the NNPCL.

The board is further strengthened with the inclusion of several Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Ledum Mitee, Mr. Musa Tumsa, Mr. Ghali Muhammad, Prof. Mustapha Aliyu, Mr. David Ogbodo, and Ms. Eunice Thomas.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday night, the appointments were in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

In addition, the statement highlighted President Tinubu’s expectation for complete adherence to the performance-driven mandate of his Renewed Hope administration. The primary goal is the execution of an energy policy that capitalizes on current oil and gas resources and sets the stage for exploring new and cleaner energy sources with the distinguished team.

What the Presidency Said

In a statement signed on Monday 27th of November, 2023, the president listed several appointees in an attempt to reshuffle the leadership structure of the NNPCL. According to the statement by Ngelale, the president appointed nine Non-Executive directors as board members of NNPCL as well as two other permanent secretaries for the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The statement reads,

"In compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with effect from December 1, 2023:

OMrkokon Ekanem Udo — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance

Amb. Gabriel Aduda — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

