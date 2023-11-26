Spain has been recognized as the most convenient destination globally for digital nomads.

This is according to the newly released Digital Nomad Visa Index by VisaGuide.World, which analyses and ranks the visas offered to digital nomads by 38 world countries based on several factors.

When the plans were announced, the country was hoping to “attract and retain international and national talents by helping remote workers and digital nomads set up in Spain,” according to Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calviño.

The Digital Nomad visa is also part of a law recently passed by the Spanish Parliament called the Startup Act targeted to attract entrepreneurship and improve the country’s tech scene.

Also, authorities estimated that it would help the country to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Spain boasts of the world’s premier digital nomad visa. Argentina follows in second place, with Romania ranking third, the United Arab Emirates fourth, and Croatia.

Spain’s top position is not only attributed to its low-income requirement for the nomad work visa but also its lower cost of living compared to other countries on the list.

The index indicates that one can comfortably live in Spain with a minimum of €641 per month, making it one of the most budget-friendly options. However, applicants are required to prove they can earn at least €2,140 monthly to qualify for residency.

Beyond favourable visa regulations, Spain’s appeal lies in its sunny Mediterranean beaches, scenic landscapes, siesta culture, late-night dining, and vibrant festivals.

Notably, Spain tops the list as the happiest country among the 38 others, emphasizing the contagious nature of happiness.

Currently, 15 European countries offer digital nomad visas, seven of which rank in the top ten – Spain (first), Romania (third), Croatia (fifth), Portugal (sixth), Malta (eighth), Norway (ninth), Andorra (tenth), Montenegro (12th), Czechia (17th), Hungary (18th), Estonia (20th), Georgia (24th), Greece (28th), Iceland (36), and Cyprus (37th).

All of these countries offer unique conditions for digital nomads, to live in their territory while working elsewhere. Out of the 15, Iceland has the highest income requirement set at €7,000.

About Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa

Nairametrics reports that Spain, which is situated in Europe has a relatively low cost of living and pleasant weather.

Notably, the country boasts one of the fastest internet speeds in the EU, providing a favourable environment for digital nomads and remote workers who rely on high-speed internet connectivity.

Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier about Spain’s plans to implement a digital nomad visa that would allow non-EU nationals to live and work in the country for up to five years.

The scheme commenced by the end of January 2023. Since its implementation, the country has joined a number of other European countries that have implemented some form of digital nomad scheme in recent years, including Italy, Greece, Croatia, and Portugal.

The digital nomad visa program in Spain is open to individuals working remotely for non-Spanish businesses. Initially, these visas are available for a duration of 12 months, as per official sources.

After the initial 12 months, remote employees have the option to apply for permanent residency, renewable for a maximum of five years.

Close relatives of the visa holder, such as children and spouses, are allowed to accompany them.

Tax incentives may be provided for digital nomads utilizing the visa scheme to work and reside in the country.