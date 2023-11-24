As part of efforts to facilitate and encourage increased arrivals to Ghana during the festive season, the Government of Ghana has authorised Non Pre-Approval Visa on Arrival for tourists visiting Ghana from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

This information is contained in a circular issued by the Ghana Tourism Authority on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

According to the circular, the declaration of the 46-day visa-on-arrival regime is part of the “December in GH” campaign, which is an element of the ten-year “Beyond the Return” initiative.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that a letter signed by the Ghana Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and addressed to all airlines operating in the country has directed airlines to update their systems to reflect this new arrangement.

Here’s what the circular from the Ghana Tourism Authority reads:

“The Ghana Tourism Authority is excited to announce that the Government of Ghana has authorised Non Pre-Approval Visa on Arrival for visitors coming to Ghana from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024. This pre-approval waiver has been launched as part of the December in GH campaign, which is a crucial element of the 10-year “Beyond the Return” initiative.

“The visa-on-arrival program aims to facilitate and encourage increased arrivals to Ghana during the festive season. By streamlining the visa process, the Government of Ghana aims to attract more travellers to experience the unique cultural heritage, vibrant events and festivals during the holiday season.

“In line with the objectives of the “Beyond the Return” initiative, this waiver aids in strengthening Ghana’s position as the preferred destination for tourists and investors from the diaspora and beyond. It seeks to deepen the bonds between Ghana and its global community while providing opportunities for cultural exchange and economic growth.

“In a letter addressed to all airlines signed by the Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Ministry urged airlines to update their systems to reflect this new arrangement. The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman in welcoming the waiver, “encourages travellers to take advantage of the remarkable opportunity and be a part of the December in GH program.

“December in Ghana since its launch in 2019 has spotlighted Ghana as the official holiday destination attracting many from diverse backgrounds and has become a clarion call for the global African family to reconnect around our arts and culture.

“The campaign includes a signature calendar of all events which features activities that have been officially endorsed by the Ghana Tourism Authority through the Beyond the Return Steering Committee. It is one of the most anticipated calendars as travellers book their trips based on which events they plan to attend.”