President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ambassador Desmond Akawor as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

This information is contained in an official press release issued by the spokesperson of the President, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, and can be seen on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement.

The appointment of Akawor to serve as the new RMAFC federal commissioner representing Rivers State is pending the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The appointment of Ambassador Akawor followed the tragic demise of the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State, Hon. Asondu Wenah Temple earlier this month, the statement added.

Prior to this appointment, Akawor had served the nation as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea; Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); and Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority.

Other roles he had held include CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director of, the Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).

The statement further stated that President Tinubu tasked the new Ambassador Akawor to make use of his wealth of experience in the civil service to reform processes that will ensure the most efficient and productive utilization of allocations to all three tiers of government in Nigeria.

