Finland is actively seeking skilled professionals globally as Nairametrics has learnt that this comes as a result of the rising worker shortage affecting vital sectors like healthcare, personal care, social work, daycare teaching, and construction.

As the country welcomes foreign talent, it presents numerous employment opportunities across various fields. This makes it a good time to explore working in this Nordic nation, to secure a work visa and to build a rewarding career in Finland.

Surge in applications from foreign talent

Finland has experienced a growing interest from foreign talent looking to study and work in the country.

In the early months of 2023, Finland received 7,343 applications for work and first residence permits, close to the total received in the entirety of 2022.

This upsurge underscores Finland’s attractiveness as a sought-after destination for skilled professionals.

This comes as EURES, the European cooperation network of employment services, has foreseen a decrease in Finland’s working-age population.

Simultaneously, it acknowledges the growing number of immigrants and the trend of extending working lives.

This presents an opportunity for skilled foreign workers to contribute and address the gaps in Finland’s labour market.

Top 15 in-demand professions for Finnish work visas

As the country faces ongoing workforce challenges, it has identified a range of professions in high demand.

Foreigners with the requisite qualifications can now apply for these select positions, to commence the process of obtaining a Finnish work visa.

Elina Pylkkänen, Under-Secretary of State from the Ministry of Economics Affairs and Employment, highlights the top 15 most demanded jobs in Finland, which cuts across healthcare, education, and construction. The list includes:

Healthcare assistants

Qualified nurses and public healthcare nurses

Social work specialists

Specialist medical practitioners

General practitioners

Daycare teachers

Audiologists and speech therapists

Dentists

Home-based personal care workers

Psychologists

Restaurant and catering staff

Office and workplace cleaners

Specialist teachers

Senior nurses and ward nurses

Foremen in the construction sector

Among these in-demand professions, healthcare-related occupations command the highest salaries. According to the Economic Research Institute (EIR), the average annual salaries for the following professions are as follows:

Dentist: €131,722

Psychologist: €64,556

Registered nurse: €62,741

Construction foreman: €62,024

Nurse home care: €60,517