Exciting news for Black Friday! Busha, Nigeria’s leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has something special planned for its users this Black Friday.

Busha is giving back to its old and new customers this Black Friday with a special cashback offer on Crypto trades! You get cashback on your trades – no complications, just good stuff. Here’s their deal:

Get Cashback on Trades 100,000 Naira and Up

Buy and Sell Crypto of 100k or more on Black Friday between the hours of 8 am – 8 pm and boom, there will be instant cashback. Bigger trades mean more cash in your pocket.

Bonus Alert – Screenshot and Win $20

There’s a bonus offer too. Want extra cash? Take a screenshot of your cashback message on the Busha App, share it on social media, tag @getbusha, and use the hashtag #BushaBlackFriday.

You could win $20!— easy money for sharing your success with your audience.

Terms & Conditions:

Trade with Busha, and you automatically get 0.5% cashback on all your trades 100k and above. Cashback on Crypto Trades Only: Cashback is only for crypto trades. Minimum Trade Criteria: To qualify for cashback, ensure that your crypto trades in Naira are a minimum of 100k. It’s as straightforward as that. This campaign is only valid from 8 am – 8 pm on Friday, 24th November, 2023. Bonus Alert – 20 USDT will go to 50 Lucky People. Take a screenshot, follow, tag and share. Use #BushaBlackFriday: When you’re showing off your cashback, remember to use #BushaBlackFriday and tag us @getbusha.

Ready to trade? Download the Busha App and let the preparation for Black Friday trading begin!

About Busha

Established by Michael Adeyeri and Moyo Shodipo in 2019, Busha has become a strong contender in the African cryptocurrency market.

Busha offers unique features like Busha Yield, allowing users to earn up to 7.5% annually on dollar stablecoins, and Busha Spend, enabling direct spending of crypto assets with instant cashback rewards.

Busha also recently launched a B2B product called Busha Commerce, which allows local businesses to receive International payments using Cryptocurrency.

The platform also features user-friendly features like recurring buys, limit orders and real-time insights into popular and newly listed assets.

Embark on your crypto journey with Busha, the simplest, safest, and most trusted platform catering to users of all levels.

Available on the IOS App Store and Android Play Store, Busha’s user-friendly Bitcoin wallet provides 24/7 human customer support for a seamless experience.

Join over 600,000 verified users in Nigeria and access 45+ supported assets. Busha simplifies crypto trading, allowing you to buy, sell, and manage your portfolio effortlessly.

Embrace the future of finance with Busha, where simplicity meets security. Download the app and kickstart your crypto journey today! #BushaBlackFriday