Google’s Hustle Academy has awarded a combined N75 million to 15 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Nigeria.

The SMBs will also get mentorship and regular support from Google’s initiative.

A statement from Google on Thursday read:

“Alongside the graduation, 15 SMBs have been chosen to receive support from the 75 Million Naira Hustle Academy Fund. This initiative aims to provide a combination of financial assistance, mentorship, and business tool access to some of the most promising Nigerian SMBs.”

List of Recipients

The recipients represent various industries and demonstrate the creativity of Nigerian entrepreneurs:



Ifeoma Augusta Anselem – Rae’s Clothing

Femi Bolaji – Wauley Projects Limited

Nafisa Abdulrazaq Sabo – Pinch N’ Dash

Funmilola Moronke Agbayewa – Segunfunmi foods Nigeria Limited

Chigozie Bashua – The Nut Place Limited

John Samuel Andefiki – Kita Farm

Hussaini Aliyu Baba – Lead Way Family Poultry

Aminu Abdulkarim – A.A.K. Shoes

Constance Ufuoma Edesiri – Stance Fashion Empire

Chikere Onyinyechi Breakthrough – Clozetsales

Anita Aletor – Rotela Business Synergy

Ojo Femi Christopher – Foodlane ventures

Angela Jidechukwu Nwabueze – Jelapetra Farms Ltd

Eniola Robert – Ennie Wears

Blessing Akpan – Inyene Agro Processing Factory Ltd

Graduation ceremony for 5300 SMBS

Also, it was announced that 5,300 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) successfully graduated from Google’s Hustle Academy, demonstrating their dedication to improving their business acumen and expertise.

Since the program’s inception in 2022, more than 10,300 entrepreneurs have taken part, and the commencement ceremony signifies the program’s prolonged influence.

Developed to tackle the unique obstacles encountered by SMBs in Africa, the Hustle Academy programme provides these companies with strategic alliances and operational support.

As an expanding community of businesses committed to ongoing development and learning, this year’s graduation builds upon the momentum established with last year’s 5,000 graduates.

Quoted in the statement, Google West Africa Country Director, Olumide Balogun, said:

“The passion and resilience shown by these SMBs are truly inspiring. The Hustle Academy is a testament to what focused training and resources can achieve. We are not just celebrating their graduation today; we are recognizing their potential to reshape and invigorate the Nigerian business landscape.”