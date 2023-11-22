In a groundbreaking development within the financial sector, ARM Pension Managers, a leading Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in Nigeria has secured funding for over 24 contributors to acquire residential mortgages.

In this vein, the company has disbursed a total of N258,162,261.56 (Two hundred and fifty-eight million, one hundred and sixty-two thousand, two hundred and sixty-one naira and fifty-six kobo) in pension funds to the 24 esteemed clients.

This strategic move empowers customers to utilize their pension assets as valuable resources towards securing residential mortgages.

Aligned with the 2022 directives of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), ARM Pension Managers enables Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to allocate 25 per cent of their accumulated pension balances for residential mortgage equity.

The RSA-Backed Mortgage initiative exemplifies ARM Pensions’ commitment to innovative financial solutions and homeownership empowerment, addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

By facilitating access to 25 per cent of pension savings for residential mortgage equity, ARM Pension Managers significantly contribute to socio-economic development by increasing homeownership opportunities and improving housing affordability.

This milestone underscores ARM Pensions’ dedication to securing members’ financial futures and enhancing their overall well-being.

Mr. Wale Odutola, Managing Director of ARM Pensions, commended the team’s dedication and efficiency in implementing this transformative initiative.

He emphasized ARM Pensions’ unwavering commitment to supporting eligible members in realizing their homeownership dreams by granting access to a portion of their pension savings.

With a history of excellence, ARM Pension Managers consistently ranks among the top performers in Nigeria’s pension industry.

The organization remains dedicated to providing superior service, and value, and upholding professionalism.

For additional details about the RSA Mortgage initiative and ARM Pension Managers’ services, please visit http://www.armpension.com.

About ARM Pension Managers

ARM Pension Managers, operating as a licensed Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in Nigeria since 2005, has gained a reputation for its unwavering commitment to innovative pension solutions tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

ARM Pensions is firmly dedicated to securing your financial future and retirement planning, consistently delivering on the promise of being “Invested in your tomorrow.”