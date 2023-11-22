A High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, bail for the sum of N300 million.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court delivered the judgement on Wednesday, ruling that the accused should also provide two sureties as part of the bail condition.

The sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District.

In addition, Emefiele is required to submit all his travel documents to the court registrar and is obliged to stay within the Abuja Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, he is expected to remain in Kuje Prison until his bail conditions are fully met.