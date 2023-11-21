Klasha, a leading global cross-border payments company, is thrilled to announce that it has been granted a Money Services Business (MSB) license by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

This license authorizes Klasha to operate as a currency exchange and money transmitter in the United States.

With this MSB license, Klasha can now offer its innovative cross-border payment solutions and financial services to businesses in the United States that want to send and accept cross-border payments from Africa and carry out foreign exchange services and international money transfers with ease and security.

“We are thrilled to have obtained the MSB license from FinCen as it grants us access to additional international markets, allowing businesses in the United States to utilize our cross-border payment solutions,” said Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha. “This milestone represents a significant step in our mission to streamless cross-border payments and remittances between Africa and the rest of the world.’’

Founded in 2021, Klasha is licensed to provide cross-border payment services in six African countries, Canada, the UK, and now the US. Klasha has been at the forefront of delivering cross-border payment solutions in Africa and offers global businesses that want to scale into Africa a suite of seamless cross-border payment solutions to do so.