The Federal Government, through the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) has inaugurated a modern integrated cassava processing plant in Igbara-Oke, that is capable of creating 1,000 jobs through the cassava value chain.

Dr Jumai Adamu-Tutuwa, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the institute, said this on Monday at the inauguration ceremony of the plant at Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adamu-Tutuwa noted that the project was in line with the current administration’s resolve to enhance food security and take the nation to greater economic height.

The DG/CEO said that the modern integrated cassava processing plant would enhance productivity for job creation and wealth generation in Ondo State.

Details of the modern integrated cassava processing plant

Speaking on the details of the cassava processing plant, Adamu-Tutuwa said that the plant required close to 10 tons of cassava roots on a daily basis, adding that over 20 farmers would have to supply an average of half-ton or 500kg each daily.

Furthermore, said stated that the plant would facilitate and improve rural socio-economic development throughout the cassava value chain with all the stakeholders, including processors, marketers, farmers and transporters, among others.

“It is our firm belief that this plant will enhance the capacity of farmers and promote trade and peaceful coexistence in the Igbara-Oke Community and its environs.

“It will also address the challenges of post-harvest losses and wastage of cassava products in the community and Ondo at large.

“The project will build a seamless organisation that is people-centred and technology-driven, motivate farmers and the workforce towards self-development and reliance, career growth, job satisfaction and service delivery.

“And it must be noted that for any country to flourish, it must identify its assets and drive value through constant and market-driven innovative research.

“So, Tinubu has repositioned the innovation, science and technology sector as one of the critical components that will transform the nation’s economy from consumption to production geared towards economic diversification and sustainable growth,” she added.

Adamu-Tutuwa noted that with the judicious use of the facility coupled with the fertile land of Igbara-Oke Community, the plant will boost the development, growth and betterment of the community and state at large.

“If the plant is used accordingly, it will drive value to Nigerian assets; the fertile land of Igbara-Oke, with the determination of take our place at the forefront of industrialisation, productivity, food security and national development,” she said.