The Association of Resident Doctors of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ARD-ESUTH) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Enugu State Government, demanding increased doctor employment and enhanced security measures.

The ultimatum was conveyed in a communique issued after the Emergency General Meeting (EGM) held at ESUT Teaching Hospital on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The joint signatories of the communique were the President of ARD-ESUT, Dr Chukwunonso Ofonere, and its Secretary-General, Dr Ikemefuna Nnamani.

The statement urgently calls upon the management of ESUTH Teaching Hospital and the Enugu State Government to declare a state of emergency in the employment of doctors within the hospital.

Observing that 120 days have passed since the government’s commitment to employ Medical Officers and Resident Doctors, the EGM expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of any advertising of positions in this regard.

The communique stresses the need for immediate action, extending the initial 14-day ultimatum by an additional 14 days, set to conclude on December 1, 2023.

Details of their demands

The outlined demands include:

Declaration of a state of emergency in doctor employment, with urgent approval for the recruitment of medical officers, resident doctors, and House Officers. Focus should be on key departments such as Accident and Emergency, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Paediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology.

Implementation of safety policies within one week to protect hospital workers from physical attacks and kidnapping, as pledged by the Chief Medical Director (CMD).

Immediate implementation of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) in line with other states. The communique includes a list of eligible doctors and the associated financial implications.

The EGM emphasized that failure to meet these demands within the stipulated timeframe would jeopardize industrial harmony.