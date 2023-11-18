In continuation of this week’s bullish rally, the NGX’s All-Share Index appreciated to a new all-time high of 71,112.99 points, representing a 0.12% gain from Thursday.

Equities gained N46 billion as the market’s capitalization appreciated to N39.108 trillion. Some of the noteworthy moves in the market include the +9.35% surge in Unity Bank’s share price after its purported merger with Providus Bank.

Mecure Industries also continued its impressive run, appreciating by 9.98% to close at N5.73 which represents a 93.6% surge from its first-ever share price of N2.96.

There was a decline in the number of deals to 5,883 from yesterday’s 6,545. There was also an 8.7% decline in the trading volume to 441.579 million units from Thursday’s 483.848 million units.

The value of trades recorded was higher by 37.7% as the value traded was N6.033 billion compared to yesterday’s N4.38 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,112.99 points

% Day Change: +0.12%

Day’s Lowest: 71,013.70 points

Day’s Highest: 71,169.70 points

% YTD: +38.75%

Market Cap: N39.108 trillion

Volume Traded: 441.579 million

Value: N6.03 billion

Deals: 5,883

Top Gainers

MULTIVERSE: +10.00% to close at N3.63

PRESTIGE: +10.00% to close at N0.55

MECURE: +9.98% to close at N5.73

CILEASING: +9.93% to close at N4.98

NNFM: +9.89% to close at N23.90

Top Losers

ABCTRANS: -10.00% to close at N0.81

BETAGLAS: -9.92% to close at N54.00

TIP: -9.80% to close at N0.92

JAPAULGOLD: -9.09% to close at N1.70

ROYALEX: -8.93% to close at N0.51

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, JAIZBANK (-0.62%) led with 95.21 million units, followed by GTCO (0.00%) with 35.30 million units, TIP (-9.80%) with 29.50 million units, JAPAULGOLD (-9.09%) with 29.09 million units, and CILEASING (+9.93%) with 19.54 million units.

In terms of value, GTCO led the market with N1.31 billion worth of trades followed by SEPLAT (+7.69%) with N1.03 billion, MTNN (-0.62%) with N783.70 million, UBA (+0.48%) with N398.84 million, and ZENITHBANK (-0.30%) with N246.86 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

Some big stocks recorded price changes as SEPLAT recorded a remarkable 7.69% price gain, while MTNN and ZENITHBANK fell by 0.62% and 0.30% respectively. However, BUACEMENT, AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and GTCO recorded no price changes.

Tier-1 banks recorded mostly flat trading, as ACCESSCORP (+0.29%) and UBA (+0.48%) recorded price gains, while ZENITHBANK (-0.30%) recorded a price decline. GTCO and FBNH recorded no price changes.