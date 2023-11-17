The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of Adekunle Ramp linking the Third Mainland Bridge and Ebute Meta (inward and outward) to traffic.

The closure of the ramp which takes effect from Sunday, November 19 till Friday, December 8, 2023, is part of measures aimed at completing the ongoing construction works on that axis within the record time of 5 weeks.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, where he noted that the completion period of 5 weeks have been earmarked for the Adekunle Ramp construction project.

The statement from Osiyemi partly reads, ‘’Following the level of the construction works ongoing on Adekunle Ramp and in order to complete it in record time of Five Weeks, the entire traffic inward and outward of the ramp will be closed to traffic from Sunday, 19th November till 8th December 2023, (the completion period of five weeks earmarked for the project).’’

Alternative routes

The commissioner reiterated that the alternative routes that are presently in use still subsist as follows:

Motorists from Lagos Island heading to Ebute Metta will make use of Ilubirin to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to link Iddo inwards Otto/Oyingbo axis and access Herbert Macaulay Way to link their desired destinations.

Motorists from Victoria Island are to go through Bonny Camp to Onikan Marina Bridge, Apongbon to link Eko Bridge, Costain via Apapa Road, Railway Compound to link Alagomeji, Glover Road to access Apena Junction, Herbert Macaulay Way to connect their desired destinations.

In the same vein, Motorists wishing to travel through Adekunle to Ebute-Metta from Lagos-Ibadan are advised to make use of Ikorodu Road (Ojota, Anthony, Onipanu, Fadeyi) and Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Gbagada can go through Anthony Interchange to link Ikorodu Road inwards Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way and link their desired destinations.

Motorists from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway wishing to link Ebute-Metta are advised to link Oshodi Bridge to Town Planning Way to Ikorodu Road to access their various destinations.

Third Mainland Bridge still open

Osiyemi noted that adequate traffic and security personnel are still on ground at the construction zones and the various alternative routes/critical points, Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with them, exercise patience and observe safety measures during the palliative works.

He, however, pointed out that the entire stretch of Third Mainland Bridge inward and outward is still open to Motorists during this period as only the Adekunle ramp is affected.