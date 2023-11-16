The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA Command has announced that between January and October 2023, it had generated revenue of Seventy-four billion, two hundred and eighty-six million, seven hundred and seven thousand, four hundred and forty-three Naira, one kobo (₦ 74, 286, 707, 443.01k) from Customs duty and other charges.

This was made known by the Command Area Controller, MMAC, Mohammed Yusuf at a Press Conference while highlighting the scorecard of the activities of the Command during the period under review.

Yusuf noted that the revenue the NCS MMA Command had realized from January to October this year surpassed the revenue collected same period in 2022 by a difference of Fourteen billion, two hundred and thirty million, five hundred and eighty-one thousand, six hundred and nineteen naira, seventy-two kobo (₦14, 230, 581, 619,72k) depicting a twenty-three per cent (23%) growth.

The Controller of the MMA Command further disclosed that the revenue the Command realized from January to December translated to 76.34 per cent of its annual target.

He also highlighted the resilience of customs officers in ensuring agents adhered to import/export guidelines, as well as enforcing government fiscal policies and other trade guidelines.

“The Command so far has met 76.34% of its annual target. This was made possible as a result of the resilience of officers in ensuring that agents were made to do proper declarations and to adhere strictly to import/export guidelines in tandem with extant laws.

“In the area of anti-smuggling activities, Officers and men of Murtala Muhammed Airport Command are not resting on their oars in enforcing government fiscal policies and other trade guidelines.

“The Command has intercepted unregistered pharmaceutical products suspected to be Tramadol tablets. The shipment was intercepted on the suspicion of exceeding the approved threshold by the Federal Government. The cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the aforementioned items stood at Three Billion, five hundred and fifty-six million, eight hundred and two thousand, nine hundred and forty-two naira, eighteen kobo (₦ 3,556, 802,942.18k). It has been scheduled for handing over today.”