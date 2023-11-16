The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at the Median Inward Victoria Island and Ajah by the Lekki Phase I intersection for 2 consecutive weekends.

The government stated that the planned weekends are Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, November 19 and Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, December 3, 2023 from midnight to 5:00 am each weekend.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, and can be seen on the state government’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Osiyemi said the diversion plan is essential to ensure the safety of motorists during the upgrade of the advertising structures located in those areas.

He noted that during the diversion period, the lane by the median inward Victoria Island and Ajah will be closed off to vehicular movement.

Alternative routes

The commissioner said that the following alternative routes have been suggested for Motorists:

Scenario 1:

On Saturday, 18th November and Saturday, 2nd December 2023, Motorists from Victoria Island along the Lekki – Epe Expressway heading towards Ajah will be diverted to the Lay-by behind LCC/Hitech Yard along Lekki Phase I to continue their journey. All other traffic inward Victoria Island will not be affected.

Scenario 2:

On Sunday, 19th November and Sunday, 3rd December 2023, Motorists from Ajah along Lekki – Epe Expressway heading towards Victoria Island will maintain the same route of three lanes to Lekki Phase I; thereafter, the three lanes will be merged to form two lanes.

Motorists from Victoria Island heading towards Lekki Phase I will be diverted to make a U–turn at Lekki Second Junction to access Lekki Phase I.

Motorists are implored to be patient as the State’s Traffic Management Personnel will be on ground to direct the movement and minimise inconveniences.