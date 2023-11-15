The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in Lagos State announced that it generated total revenue of N3.05 billion over the course of 10 months and beat its yearly target by 55%.

Comptroller Timi Bomodi, the Controller of Customs for the command, revealed this information during a press conference held in Seme, Lagos. Bomodi emphasized the commitment of the command to maintaining a consistent effort in optimizing all revenue streams to meet established objectives.

He said, “The target for the command for the year 2023 is N1.96 billion only. As of the end of October 2023, the command has collected N3.05 billion only.”

“The revenue figure collected exceeded the allotted target of N1.96 billion by N1.08 billion only, which represents a 55.1% increase.”

“The successes recorded could be attributed to strategies adopted by the leadership of the command to check revenue loopholes in partnership with our stakeholders to ensure compliance,”

Seizures of contraband products

Addressing the issue of seizures, Bomodi reported that the command successfully intercepted 3,805 bags of foreign rice, along with 1,756 jerrycans of petrol and other items, totaling a duty paid value of N326 million. This was achieved between September and October.

In his words,

“The seizures are 3,805 of 50kg bags of rice about seven trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice, 1,756 jerrycans of petrol equivalent to 52,680 liters.”

“1,379 of general merchandise goods, hard drugs and narcotics about 40 parcels of Cannabis Sativa and two used vehicles,”

He noted that in the process of seizing these goods around six suspects were also arrested by the command.

Mr. Bomodi further thanked the national leadership of the Nigerian Customs Service, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, and the Seme border community for their continuous support.